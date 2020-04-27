Talk Radio 105.9 - KNRS · Listen... and you'll know - Salt Lake City

Listen
Coronavirus (Info/Local Support)
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center
Support Local (Restaurants/Businesses)
Utah Job Openings
On-Air
On-Air Schedule
Rod Arquette
Glenn Beck
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
Dave Ramsey
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis
Coast to Coast AM
Abby Bonell
Podcasts
News
Coronavirus (Info/Local Support)
National News
Political
Sports
Traffic
Weather
Podcasts
All Podcasts
- Rod Arquette
- Feedback with Abby Bonell
- The Travel Show
- Gun Radio Utah
- This Is the Place... for Business
Get the iHeartRadio App
Listen Live to KNRS
Amazon Alexa/Google Home
Events/Info
Contact us
KNRS Email Newsletter
Events/Info
Photos
Advertise On KNRS
Digital Advertising
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Get the iHeartRadio App
Amazon Alexa/Google Home
iHeartMedia Jobs
Podcasts
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on Talk Radio 105.9 - KNRS, Get Results
On Air
6:00 AM
Glenn Beck
Up Next
10:00 AM
Rush Limbaugh
Full Schedule
Common Heartburn Drug Being Studied As Potential Coronavirus Treatment
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
Show Your Support for Our Local Businesses
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
Help With Your Bills
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Salt Lake City, UT
63°
Latest Traffic Report
Podcasts
Rod Arquette Show
Gun Radio Utah
Feedback with Abby Bonell
This Is the Place... for Business
View More Podcasts
Shows
Rod Arquette
The Glenn Beck Program
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
The Dave Ramsey Show
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
The Host Can See Private Messages On Zoom And It's Left A Student Mortified
Apr 27, 2020
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Load More
Events
View More
Community
Together Let's Donate 15 Million Meals
Wed Apr 22 2020
Talk Radio 105.9 - KNRS ·
Listen... and you'll know - Salt Lake City
Listen Now on iHeartRadio